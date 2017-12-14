Lotte Giants agree to terms with ex-MLB pitcher Felix Doubront

SPORTS

The South Korean baseball club Lotte Giants said Thursday they've agreed to terms with former major league pitcher Felix Doubront.



The Korea Baseball Organization team said the 30-year-old left-hander has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1 million, including a signing bonus of $100,000. Doubront is scheduled to undergo a physical in the United States on Friday (local time).



Doubront, a native of Venezuela, joins American left-hander Brooks Raley in the Giants' rotation. Earlier this week, right-hander Josh Lindblom left the Giants after two and a half seasons and signed with another KBO club, Doosan Bears.





In this EPA file photo taken April 24, 2014, Felix Doubront of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the top of the first inning of their major league game at Fenway Park in Boston. (Yonhap)

KBO teams are each permitted a maximum of two foreign pitchers.The Giants said Doubront is a ground ball pitcher who mixes his fastballs with curves and changeups.Doubront has a career 31-26 record with a 4.89 ERA in 118 big league appearances, including 85 starts. He has had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. He has been linked to the KBO in recent years.He won 11 games in both 2012 and 2013 and was a member of the World Series-winning Red Sox squad in 2013. (Yonhap)