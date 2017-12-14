Record number of 20-somethings give up search for work in Nov.

BUSINESS

A record number of South Koreans in their 20s gave up their search for work in November amid a severe job crunch, government data showed Thursday.



A total of 284,000 South Korean 20-somethings were outside the labor force and did nothing to look for jobs last month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



The tally was up 48,500 from a year earlier and marked the highest-ever level for November.





The local job market gets worse, young jobseekers are facing a dwindling number of job opportunities. (Yonhap)

The number of 20-somethings giving up looking for work had been on the rise over the past several months amid difficulties finding jobs in Asia's fourth-largest economy."Hit hard by the job crunch, people in their 20s are just giving up their search for jobs," a Statistics Korea official said. "The overall situation for youth employment is not good."South Korea's unemployment rate for young people aged 15-29 came to 9.2 percent last month, compared with 8.2 percent a year earlier.The country's headline jobless rate stood at 3.2 percent last month, up 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier, as the construction sector hired fewer temporary workers amid relatively cold weather.Meanwhile, 1.72 million South Koreans outside the labor force had no jobs in November, up 219,000 from a year ago and the highest tally for November since 2002, when the agency started to compile related data. (Yonhap)