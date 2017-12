WORLD

Cambodia‘s Angkor Wat has been named the best UNESCO world heritage site in the world, according to a leading international travel website.The list, which is compiled annually, looks at travelers’ reviews of UNESCO sites on TripAdvisor throughout the year, bringing them together to find the best rated.India‘s Taj Mahal was named the second-best heritage site, followed by China‘s Great Wall, Machu Picchu and the Iguazu Falls in South America.