Why Arabic is so popular among South Korean students

|Students check the results of the Nov. 23 Suneung college entrance exam Tuesday. Yonhap
According to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, 73.5 percent, or 51,882, of students who sat for the second foreign language test in the annual multi-subject college entrance exam, chose Arabic among nine foreign languages available. The eight others are German, French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Vietnamese and Classical Chinese.
A second foreign language is one of the five subjects of Suneung, which is equivalent to the US’ SAT. Although it is not mandatory, some top tier universities require applicants to submit test scores in the subject.
The number of students choosing Arabic has been growing sharply since 2005 when the language was first introduced to the Suneung. In 2005, 531 students took the Arabic test, but the number rose sharply to 37,526, over half of the whole second language test-takers, in 2016 and finally over 51,800 this year.
The popularity of Arabic, however, is unlikely a reflection of the young generation’s genuine interest in the language or the region. Rather, it is a strategic decision for students to score high and get an upper hand over other test-takers.
Since test-takers’ scores are relatively determined by that of competitors, students choose a less popular language, hoping that there aren‘t many high performers as is in the case of more commonly taught languages such as Chinese and Japanese. Arabic is taught in six high schools currently.
The Education Ministry, in a reform plan announced in August, said it would revise the Suneung rules to adopt absolute grading in second foreign language tests.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)