Saudi brothers arrested on rape in Korea

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station said that two brothers, 25 and 23, were arrested Monday for sex crimes against a Korean woman in her 20s.
|Seoul Seongbuk Police Station (Yonhap)
According to the investigation, the suspects met the victim through a chatting app and drank at their house in Seongbuk-gu. The brothers are exchange students at a local university.
The victim said in her report to the police next morning that she had been raped.
A policeman said the brothers said they had been “very drunk” and could not remember the incident.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)