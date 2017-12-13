Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Saudi brothers arrested on rape in Korea

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 13, 2017 - 13:11
  • Updated : Dec 13, 2017 - 13:11
Two brothers from Saudi Arabia were charged with sexual assault against a female woman.

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station said that two brothers, 25 and 23, were arrested Monday for sex crimes against a Korean woman in her 20s.
 
Seoul Seongbuk Police Station (Yonhap)

According to the investigation, the suspects met the victim through a chatting app and drank at their house in Seongbuk-gu. The brothers are exchange students at a local university.

The victim said in her report to the police next morning that she had been raped.

A policeman said the brothers said they had been “very drunk” and could not remember the incident.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114