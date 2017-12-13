Saudi brothers arrested on rape in Korea

NATIONAL

Seoul Seongbuk Police Station (Yonhap)

Two brothers from Saudi Arabia were charged with sexual assault against a female woman.Seoul Seongbuk Police Station said that two brothers, 25 and 23, were arrested Monday for sex crimes against a Korean woman in her 20s.According to the investigation, the suspects met the victim through a chatting app and drank at their house in Seongbuk-gu. The brothers are exchange students at a local university.The victim said in her report to the police next morning that she had been raped.A policeman said the brothers said they had been “very drunk” and could not remember the incident.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)