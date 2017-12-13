‘Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast’ in search of new guest helper

ENTERTAINMENT

(JTBC)

Director Jeong Hyo-min of JTBC reality show “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” announced Tuesday the show is on the lookout for the next guest and helper at Lee’s home on Jeju Island for the second season.The production staff said they have “a few people in mind to fill IU’s shoes.”Singer IU, who had been the guest and helper at Lee’s Jeju home throughout the first season of the show, received a lot of love from fans for her dedication as Lee‘s helper. The singer will not be joining the second season of the show, slated to start shooting in January, due to a conflict with another shooting schedule.Jeong expressed her wishes to conceal the identity of the new guest and hopes to capture the couple of Lee Hyo-ri and Lee Sang-soon’s happiness on camera upon seeing the new helper arrive at the couple‘s home.The second season of “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” has been taking reservations for a homestay via the show‘s official homepage, with the number of applicants exceeding 160,000 as of Wednesday. Applications for the upcoming season are more than five times greater that of the first season, with some 30,000 people having applied last year.Jeong further thanked viewers for the huge support and love for the show. “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” will start meeting with applicants for interviews on Thursday. Applications for the homestay with the Lees will be open-ended throughout the show.Similar to the first season, “Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast” is to take on the same concept of “healing” on Jeju Island with the couple. The contrast will be that the guests and helper will be different, with the setting as wintery Jeju Island.The show is set to air during the first half of next year.