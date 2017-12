NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The burned body of a man has been found on a bridge in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang province.According to Yecheon Police on Monday, the man whose neck was bound by a chain was found dead with burns on his body late Friday.Police have identified the body as a 34-year-old Incheon resident who is originally from Yecheon.The police identified no signs of homicide in the autopsy. Based on notes found in his Incheon apartment, the police are investigating the case as a possible suicide.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)