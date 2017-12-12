YouTube most popular among smartphone users in teens, 20s: report

BUSINESS

South Korea’s Android users 10-29 years old were found to have spent the most time on Google’s YouTube app, according to a market report Tuesday.



Korea’s local application market research firm WiseApp collected data from some 23,000 Korean Android users in November to compare the hours people spent on different applications.





(Yonhap)

The combined hours those 10-19 spent on YouTube reached 129 million hours in November. This compared to 43 million hours spent on KakaoTalk, the nation’s most popular messaging service application. Facebook came in third with 33 million hours.Respondents in their 20s were found to have spent a total of 80 million hours on YouTube, still topping KakaoTalk at 76 million hours. Naver ranked third.For users in their 30s, YouTube came in third with 57 million hours, while KakaoTalk was tops with 63 million hours. Naver came between the two at 58 million hours.There are some 37 million Android users in Korea, a country of just over 51 million people, according to the WiseApp report.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)