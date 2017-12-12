NK defector soldier given free choco pies for life

NATIONAL

A screengrab of Choco Pie advertisement (Run Entertainment)

The North Korean defector soldier has been given a lifetime supply of choco pies, a popular snack in South Korea, as long as he stays in the South.Local snack firm Orion, manufacturer of Choco Pie, announced that it will give a free lifetime supply of the snack to Oh Chung-sung, the North Korean soldier who defected to the South in November.Being aware that the soldier likes choco pies, Orion sent 100 boxes of the snack to the Ajou University Hospital, where Oh is currently hospitalized. It was made public that Oh said to the medical team, after waking up from unconsciousness, that he would like have some choco pies.According to the hospital, Oh, not being fully recovered, cannot enjoy the snacks yet, though they have been placed in his room.An official from Orion said, “We sent the choco pies as a welcoming present to Oh, who came to Korea after going through hardship. It was not an act for publicity.”Choco pie, a snack cake covered with chocolate and filled with marshmallow, has been popular in the North after the workers at the Kaesong Industrial Complex received it as a snack.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)