IDA awarded ‘$1 Million Export Tower’ at Trade Day Festival

BUSINESS

IDA Co., which specializes in baby products, was awarded the $1 million Export Tower in the 54th Trade Day Festival ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Coex in Gangnam, for its export of baby products.The festival, which was hosted by Korea International Trade Association and sponsored by Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, aims to encourage people to engage in the trade industry and develop the export industry. About 2,000 people attended the event, including President Moon Jae-in; Paik Un-gyu, the Minister of MOTIE; and Kim Young-joo, the chairman of KITA.In the ceremony, IDA Co. was presented with the award for achieving $1 million in exports in 2016. The company has been presented with various awards this year including the minister prize from MOTIE, and was also selected as a promising small and medium-sized business in export.In July the company achieved a total export amount of $3 million.IDA Co., which sells baby products such as Nabizam diapers and Hanulsoo wet wipes, is expected to grow more in exports since it has been focusing on the overseas market.