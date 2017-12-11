Johnnie Walker introduces Christmas edition packaging

The limited-edition packaging comes in four types, corresponding to the label and volume.
The Johnnie Walker Red 700-milliliter bottle includes a light-emitting diode lamp and lamp shade so the bottle can be reused as a mood lamp, while the 200-milliliter package includes a carbonated beverage to be used for cocktails.
|Christmas edition of Johnnie Walker Red 700-milliliter bottle from Diageo Korea (Diageo)
The Johnnie Walker Black 500-milliliter bottle includes a cocktail glass and model of the brand‘s iconic Striding Man. The 200-milliliter bottle comes with a Striding Man model and two shot glasses.
Johnnie Walker began last year introducing small bottles and new packaging to appeal to drinkers who enjoy whisky at home. According to Diageo, these efforts have led to a 10 percent on-year rise in sales volume, with a 78 percent rise in the low-end Johnnie Walker Red Label.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)