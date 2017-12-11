Koreans visiting Japan triple Japanese coming to Korea

BUSINESS

The number of Korean tourists visiting Japan between January and October this year rose 40 percent on-year, nearly triple the number of Japanese tourists to South Korea during the same period, industry data showed Monday.



According to data collected by the Korea Tourism Organization and Japan Tourism Agency, 5.84 million South Korean tourists visited Japan during the 10-month period in 2017, up from 4.17 million last year.





(Yonhap)

The number of Japanese tourists here reached 1.9 million, nominally up from 1.89 million a year earlier.Given that nearly 600,000 Korean travelers visited Japan per month, the combined number of South Korean visitors to Japan is expected to well exceed 7 million by the end of the year, according to industry sources.The combined number of Japanese tourists to South Korea is forecast to hit some 2.3 million.The rise in the number of Korean tourists to Japan was reportedly backed by the increased number of national holidays and a weak yen. On the other hand, Japanese travelers remained reluctant to visit Korea amid security fears sparked by North Korean provocations, industry sources said.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)