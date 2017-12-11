LG airport cleaning robot wins presidential design award

The robot is fitted with capabilities of household cleaning robots as well as self-driving technology and the ability to avoid obstacles. The robot’s database contains a map of airport spaces that need cleaning, which is used by the robot to determine the most effective routes for cleaning.
|LG Electronics’ airport cleaning robot (LG)
It is currently being used at Incheon Airport alongside another robot that provides information about airport facilities in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
This was the second year in a row for LG to receive top honors at the Good Design Selection Awards, hosted by the Industry Ministry and Korea Institute of Design Promotion, following an award for the LG Signature OLED TV last year. It marked the first time a robot received top design honors in Korea.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)