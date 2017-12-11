Kona I, Linxens to seek cooperation in security business

BUSINESS

(Kona I)

South Korean smart card maker Kona I and French smart card component maker Linxens have signed a strategic cooperation to expand business for payment and security starting next year, Kona I said Monday.The two companies are reviewing various projects, ranging from telecommunication, e-government, access control, financial services to internet of things, among others, according to Kona I.The two have already been working together, for example, with Linxens providing components such as RFID Antennas and Inlays used in transportation cards to Kona I.“Our companies already have a successful history of working together on several projects,” said Christophe Duverne, president and chief executive of Linxens. “We are confident this partnership leverages both companies’ strengths and will open up new opportunities for both of us.”Since founded in 1986, Linxens, headquartered in the outskirts of Paris, has increased global market presence in production and sales. Linxens has eight production facilities and four centers for research and development across the globe including Asia.Kona I, founded in 1998, has exported smart card products to over 90 countries, The firm, devoted to biometric cards, launched in late November Kona Card, the world’s first open rechargable mobile payment platform.By Son Ji-hyoung