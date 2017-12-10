‘Forgotten’ draws 1 million viewers in 12 days

“Forgotten” revolves around the two brothers who doubt each other.
Kim Moo-yeol plays the older brother who loses his memory and becomes a completely different person after an abduction. Kang Ha-neul plays the younger brother who grows suspicious of his changed brother and subsequently begins to doubt his own memories.
|Official poster for “Forgotten” (Megabox Plus M)
The film raked in over 122,000 moviegoers on Saturday, marking a cumulative attendance of 988,000. On Sunday morning, the film surpassed 1 million figure in ticket sales.
“Forgotten” released on Nov. 29.
On Saturday Korea marked the fifth consecutive year to have over 200 million people attend movie theaters, according to the Korean Film Council. Half of the figure was credited to the consumption of Korean films.
Kofic anticipates stronger rally before the year ends, with more highly anticipated Korean films such as “Steel Rain,” “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds” and “1987: When the Day Comes” are slated to release mid-December.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)