US lobby group opens FTA support site

Since the Donald Trump administration announced its intent to amend the five-year-old bilateral trade deal earlier this year, representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce have publicly voiced opposition against altering terms of the FTA, saying, “The KORUS agreement is working.”
“As written, it is the United States’ strongest, most up-to-date free trade agreement,” the website says. “It is expanding opportunities, creating American jobs, and paving the way for substantial Korean investment in the US. KORUS remains one of America’s only free trade agreements in the increasingly competitive Asia-Pacific region and serves as the economic foundation for relations with one of our most important strategic allies and 6th largest trading partner.”
The website can be reached at www.uschamber.com/korus.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)