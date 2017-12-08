Korean retailers allowed to sell menstrual ‘cup’

BUSINESS

(The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)

After the “sanitary pad scare” swept the nation last summer, there were voices that demanded the government to allow the sales of menstrual cups in Korea.Before, there hadn’t been a manufacturer entitled to sell the product in Korea, though it is widely used in other countries. Consumers had to purchase the product through overseas websites and pay a high price for delivery.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Thursday, that it approved the sales of “Femmycycle,” a menstrual cup made by California-based Femcap.A menstrual cup is a bell-shape hygiene product for females, usually made with silicone, that is inserted into the vagina during menstruation to prevent menstrual fluid leakage. It can be used instead of sanitary pads and tampons.With the announcement, the ministry explained that it checked the product’s cytotoxicity, durability and possibility for skin irritation through the screening process, and came up with the conclusion that the product’s safety has been confirmed.According to the manufacturer’s clinical trial results, there weren’t any cases of Toxic Shock Syndrome after the use of the cups. TSS is a fatal condition that can be caused by bacterial toxins. Symptoms may include fever rash and low blood pressure.When purchasing menstrual cups, consumers should choose the right size, by measuring the length between the neck of the cervix and the vagina. The cup is to cost around 50,000 won ($45).Before using, users should sterilize the product by putting the cup into boiling water for 5 minutes, and should refrain from using alcohol or the microwave for sterilization. It should be replaced every two years.Menstrual cups are normally recommended to be used for a maximum of 12 hours, depending on the user’s activity or flow. To avoid cross-contamination, users are advised not to use second-hand products.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)