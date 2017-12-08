[PyeongChang 2018] IOC chief apparently seeks to visit NK over PyeongChang Olympics: sources

NATIONAL

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is apparently seeking to visit North Korea to discuss its participation in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Games, South Korean government sources said Friday.



But it remains to be seen whether the North will accept his visit at a time when tensions have heightened over its nuclear and missile tests, they added.



"The IOC is believed to be in talks with North Korea over President Bach's possible trip to Pyongyang for consultations over the North's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics," a source said.



The IOC has said that it has invited North Korea to participate in the winter games which will be held on Feb. 9-25 in South Korea and that it will offer support if necessary.





This photo, released by Europe`s news photo agency EPA on Dec. 6, 2017, shows International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. (Yonhap)

"If Bach's trip is realized, it can be a positive sign for North Korea's participation in the games," another source said. There is also the possibility that a lower-ranking IOC official may visit the North instead of Bach, the official added.North Korea's pairs figure skating tandem Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik in September qualified for the winter games.The North missed an Oct. 30 deadline to confirm whether it would send its figure skating pairs team, but the doors are still open for North Korea, as the IOC may grant select North Korean athletes wild card entries.South Korea is also actively pushing for the North's participation as it believes that the move will help ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)