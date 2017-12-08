[Weather] Freezing temperatures hit Korea Friday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Freezing weather is expected nationwide Friday, snow and rain will fall in parts of the country.Temperatures dipped below zero in the morning, recording minus 7 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 11 C in Paju and Cheolwon, minus 6 in Incheon, Daegu and Gwangju and minus 1 C in Busan.Daytime highs are set to rise to minus 1 to 6 C, still colder than Thursday’s midday weather.As of 9 a.m., cold wave watches are in effect in a few parts of Chungcheong and Gangwon Provinces, including Pyeongchang and Hongcheon.The Korea Meteorological Administration said mercury would fluctuate for a while.Snow will fall sporadically throughout the day on the East and West coast. The West coast region of Jeolla province and mountain area of Jeju Island will receive up to 5 millimeters and 7 mm of snow, respectively. Less than 10 mm of rain will fall on Jeju Island and Jeolla Province will get less than 5 mm of rainfall.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)