Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Freezing temperatures hit Korea Friday

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 8, 2017 - 10:25
  • Updated : Dec 8, 2017 - 10:25
Freezing weather is expected nationwide Friday, snow and rain will fall in parts of the country.

Temperatures dipped below zero in the morning, recording minus 7 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 11 C in Paju and Cheolwon, minus 6 in Incheon, Daegu and Gwangju and minus 1 C in Busan.


 
(Yonhap)

Daytime highs are set to rise to minus 1 to 6 C, still colder than Thursday’s midday weather.

As of 9 a.m., cold wave watches are in effect in a few parts of Chungcheong and Gangwon Provinces, including Pyeongchang and Hongcheon.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said mercury would fluctuate for a while.

Snow will fall sporadically throughout the day on the East and West coast. The West coast region of Jeolla province and mountain area of Jeju Island will receive up to 5 millimeters and 7 mm of snow, respectively. Less than 10 mm of rain will fall on Jeju Island and Jeolla Province will get less than 5 mm of rainfall.



By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114