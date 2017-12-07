[Video] ‘Shark Family’ song tops most popular video list on YouTube

1. Shark Family - Pink Fong
|(Youtube)
The 1 minute 56 seconds animation, which depicts shark family members living under the sea, reportedly garnered more than a billion views. The children’s music creator “Pink Fong” made the video.
2. Shape of You - J.Fla
Korean musician “J.Fla” singing “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.
3. Cypher - Show Me the Money 6
“Cypher” rapping video of the “Show Me the Money 6” came third. The producers of the rap audition, including Jay Park, Dok2, Tiger JK, Bizzy, Dynamic Duo, Dean and Zico, starred in the video.
4. I Luv it - Viva Dance Studio
Dancers from “Viva Dance Studio” covering Psy’s latest song “I Luv it” ranked 4th.
5. Cardio Hip-hop Dance - GodJoshandBaumi
“Cardio Hip-hop Dance,” dubbed as the dance moves which help a person to lose 10 kilograms in two weeks, ranked 5th.
6. Pororo the Little Penguin
“President of the children,” Pororo claimed the sixth spot of the most popular video list.
7. New Face - Psy
Psy revealed the performance of new song “New Face” for the first time at the JTBC’s show “Knowing Bros.”
8. Professor Robert Kelly
That girl who interrupted dad’s live interview on the BBC News. The video of Professor Robert Kelly being interviewed via Skype ranked 8th.
9. Slimy grape whipped cream monster
“Liquid Monsters” took over YouTube this year. A video of YouTuber “Wookkang” making slimy grape whipped cream monster was viewed over 6 million times.
10. Kingsman and Josh
The cast of Kingsman trying Korea’s signature crispy fried chicken for the first time and their reactions swept the internet.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)