NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in his 30s has been arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into two vehicles and beating onlookers.According to Busan Yeonje Police, the suspect is accused of crashing into a motorbike and then a SUV car on Geosung intersection in Yeonje-gu with his car.He also allegedly got out of the car, and beat two bystanders who were looking at the accident. The suspect is also charged with damaging a taxi parked nearby, and beating the taxi driver.A police investigation is ongoing.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)