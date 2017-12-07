Jailed former spy chief indicted again in NIS scandal

NATIONAL

Won Sei-hoon, a former National Intelligence Service director, was charged anew Thursday over spending billions of won of taxpayer money to interfere in domestic politics in favor of the then conservative Lee Myung-bak government, prosecutors said.



Won, 66, is currently serving a four-year prison term for running dozens of cyber operation teams tasked with posting Internet comments in favor of then conservative candidate Park Geun-hye in the runup to the 2012 presidential election. She won the vote by a thin margin.





This photo filed Dec. 5, 2017, shows former spy chief Won Sei-hoon (L) and Lee Chong-myeong, one of his deputy directors at the National Intelligence Service (NIS). (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted him again over allegedly losing state funds by giving 6.5 billion won ($5.95 million) to those teams consisting of civilians and NIS retirees. Won headed the spy agency from 2009-2013.The prosecution also indicted Lee Chong-myeong, one of the then deputy NIS directors who worked under Won's leadership, on the same charge.The prosecution is conducting a far-reaching probe into the NIS' massive illegal political operation against influential liberal politicians and TV personalities deemed critical of the previous Lee government.Prosecutors said they are considering pressing more charges against Won regarding such illicit schemes. (Yonhap)