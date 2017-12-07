Go to Mobile Version

Woman dies in fall while escaping fire in Gimpo

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 7, 2017 - 13:26
  • Updated : Dec 7, 2017 - 13:26
A woman who tried to escape from a fire jumped from the seventh floor of a building and died Wednesday night, Yonhap News Agency has reported.

The fire broke out at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. The 60-year-old woman attempted the emergency escape by jumping out of a terrace. Her husband escaped death by climbing down a gas pipe, but reportedly suffered minor injuries to his head and ankle. 


(Yonhap)

Six neighbors have also been hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused around 160 million won ($147,000) in property damage.

Gyeonggi Fire Department is investigating to determine what sparked the fire.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

