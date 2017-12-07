Woman dies in fall while escaping fire in Gimpo

The fire broke out at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. The 60-year-old woman attempted the emergency escape by jumping out of a terrace. Her husband escaped death by climbing down a gas pipe, but reportedly suffered minor injuries to his head and ankle.
|(Yonhap)
Six neighbors have also been hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
The fire caused around 160 million won ($147,000) in property damage.
Gyeonggi Fire Department is investigating to determine what sparked the fire.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)