Woman dies in fall while escaping fire in Gimpo

A woman who tried to escape from a fire jumped from the seventh floor of a building and died Wednesday night, Yonhap News Agency has reported.The fire broke out at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. The 60-year-old woman attempted the emergency escape by jumping out of a terrace. Her husband escaped death by climbing down a gas pipe, but reportedly suffered minor injuries to his head and ankle.Six neighbors have also been hospitalized for smoke inhalation.The fire caused around 160 million won ($147,000) in property damage.Gyeonggi Fire Department is investigating to determine what sparked the fire.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)