Moon taps judicial training institute chief as new head of state watchdog

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 7, 2017 - 10:23
  • Updated : Dec 7, 2017 - 10:23

President Moon Jae-in designated a judge as the new head of a state watchdog Thursday.

Choe Jae-hyeong was tapped as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

The 61-year-old served as a judge at the Seoul High Court before he was appointed the head of the Judicial Research and Training Institute earlier this year.

(Yonhap)

Choe, if appointed, will replace Hwang Chang-hyeon, who stepped down at the end of his four-year term that expired at the start of this month.

The BAI chief nominee will undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing. His appointment also requires parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)

