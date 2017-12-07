Moon taps judicial training institute chief as new head of state watchdog

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in designated a judge as the new head of a state watchdog Thursday.



Choe Jae-hyeong was tapped as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.



The 61-year-old served as a judge at the Seoul High Court before he was appointed the head of the Judicial Research and Training Institute earlier this year.





Choe, if appointed, will replace Hwang Chang-hyeon, who stepped down at the end of his four-year term that expired at the start of this month.The BAI chief nominee will undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing. His appointment also requires parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)