Korea pushes against US import restrictions on solar cells

WASHINGTON -- South Korea pushed Wednesday to stop the United States from restricting imports of its solar cells, saying such a move would only harm US interests.



A government delegation, including officials from the foreign and commerce industries, made the case at a public hearing at the office of the US trade representative, the foreign ministry said in a statement.



"An increase in solar cell prices caused by import restriction measures would bring enormous costs to the US public interest," it quoted the lead delegate as saying.



He also argued that South Korean solar cell imports have not caused "serious damage" to the US industry.





Also in attendance were officials from the US Solar Energy Industries Association, the European Union, China, Taiwan and Canada, who joined the South Koreans in opposing restrictions.The hearing was held to review the US International Trade Commission's recent recommendations for safeguard measures against imported solar cells. The USTR is expected to report its own recommendations to President Donald Trump, who will then make a final decision next month.South Korean companies exported US$1.3 billion in solar cells to the US last year, ranking third in the world after Malaysia and China, the ministry said. (Yonhap)