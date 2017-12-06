Pet funeral hall may be built in Jeonju

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Jeonju Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that a corporation has requested a permit to build an animal funeral hall in the city, with cremation facilities.The city in North Jeolla Province will hold committee meetings to discuss the issue later this month, before giving a permit to start the construction. It is predicted that the plan will face some opposition from the residents around the site.Currently, many animal corpses are put in standard plastic garbage bags, as there are not many animal funeral halls. There isn’t any animal funeral hall in the city of Jeonju, two hours south of Seoul by drive.Pet funerals in Korea are similar to human funerals. A funeral car visits the home and carries the body to the funeral hall. A traditional Korean funeral process is followed, or cremation is done. The funeral usually costs around 200,000 won ($180).An official from the city government said, “The permit will be given if the business conditions are fit, but residents’ opinion cannot be ignored. The committee will look into the construction plan with consideration.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)