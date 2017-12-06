Monk finds newborn baby abandoned in temple

NATIONAL

A newborn baby, thought to be a week old, has been found abandoned in a Buddhist temple in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Tuesday.According to the Cheongju Heungdeok Police on Wednesday, the temple’s chief monk found the baby and reported it to the police.The monk told the police that he was cleaning the temple when he found the baby wrapped up in a mat.The baby showed signs of hypothermia, but did not display any life-threatening symptoms.Through inspections of the temple’s CCTV footage, the police identified a man and a woman in their 20s or 30s abandoning the baby around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The police are tracing the two suspects.The baby, currently being treated at a hospital, will be referred to a child protection facility.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)