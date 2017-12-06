Go to Mobile Version

Married man jailed for forcing teen to send naked photos

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Dec 6, 2017 - 14:36
  • Updated : Dec 6, 2017 - 14:36
The Cheongju District Court on Tuesday sentenced a married man, 31, to six months in jail for using threats to pressure a woman he was having an affair with into sending the suspect naked photos of herself.

The suspect had a 10-month romantic relationship with the 19-year-old victim starting in January 2016. During that time, he forced her to send naked pictures to his mobile phone on multiple occasions.

When the victim refused, the suspect threatened to release sexually intimate videos and photos of her to the public.

(Yonhap)

Fearing the consequences, the victim relented until she could not bear the threats any longer.

The man had claimed that the threats were jokes.

In issuing its sentence, the court cited that the man was married and had committed a crime against a much younger victim, and his “disregard for the seriousness of his crime.”

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

