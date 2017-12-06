Kim Jong-un visits potato factory in Samjiyon

The factory, which Kim ordered the construction of in November, can produce 4,000 tons of potato starch every year, according to the KCNA.
|In this photo provided on Wednesday by the North’s Korean Central News Agency, its leader Kim Jong-un inspects a potato farina factory located in Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province. (Yonhap)
Kim reportedly called on workers to make a lot of processed products, such as noodles and bread, out of the potatoes.
Pyongyang has actively promoted Samjiyon, located near Paektusan in Ryanggang Province, as the sacred grounds of Kim Il-sung’s revolutionary and the birthplace of Kim Jong-il.
