Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

Lebanese PM Hariri revokes resignation after consensus deal

By AP
  • Published : Dec 5, 2017 - 21:14
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2017 - 21:14

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has formally rescinded his resignation following a consensus deal reached with rival political parties.

The announcement came at the end of the first Cabinet meeting to be held since Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis following Hariri's stunning Nov. 4 move.

In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, left, greets Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at a military parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Lebanon`s independence from France in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (AP-Yonhap)


Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month, citing Hezbollah's meddling in in regional affairs as a main reason for stepping down.

Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, attended by Hariri, endorsed a statement that calls on rival Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of Arab countries.

Hariri heads a coalition government that includes ministers from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. (AP)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114