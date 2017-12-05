Lebanese PM Hariri revokes resignation after consensus deal

WORLD

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has formally rescinded his resignation following a consensus deal reached with rival political parties.



The announcement came at the end of the first Cabinet meeting to be held since Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis following Hariri's stunning Nov. 4 move.





In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, left, greets Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at a military parade to mark the 74th anniversary of Lebanon`s independence from France in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (AP-Yonhap)

Hariri shocked the nation with his bizarre resignation in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia last month, citing Hezbollah's meddling in in regional affairs as a main reason for stepping down.Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, attended by Hariri, endorsed a statement that calls on rival Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of Arab countries.Hariri heads a coalition government that includes ministers from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. (AP)