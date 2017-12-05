Go to Mobile Version

SPORTS

LATEST NEWS

North Korean national soccer teams in Japan for tournament

By AP
  • Published : Dec 5, 2017 - 20:32
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2017 - 21:33

North Korea's national soccer teams have arrived in Tokyo as an exception to Japanese sanctions against Pyongyang's missile and nuclear development.

North Korea is competing against Japan, China and South Korea in the E-1 Football Championship, which starts Friday.

North Korean national soccer team (Yonhap)


The arrival of North Korea's men's and women's teams comes amid growing tension in the region. Pyongyang test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed within Japan's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, which experts said could hit Washington if launched on a standard trajectory. The US and South Korean militaries are holding a major air force exercise.

Japan has banned North Korean nationals from entering the country as part of its sanctions against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests. (AP)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114