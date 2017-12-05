Dessert on Trump’s state dinner in Seoul on sale at local bakery

BUSINESS

The Triple Chocolate cake was served with vanila cream and raspberry sauce on President Trump`s state dinner. (Hans Cake)

Triple Chocolate cake on display at an outlet of bakery chain Hans Cake (Hans Cake)

A cake that featured on President Trump’s state dinner last month at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul has hit the shelves of a local bakery chain. The Triple Chocolate cake, also known under the nickname of “Trump Cake,” has proven popular within a week since its launch across outlets of Hans Cake.The Korea-based bakery chain was commissioned by Cheong Wa Dae to create a cake to feature on the state dinner for Trump. The chain’s chef-owner Han Sung-hoon was called into the presidential kitchen on the day of the dinner to overlook the preparation of the cake.The Triple Chocolate cake, served with vanilla cream and raspberry sauce on the state dinner, was a dish specially created for the occasion, unavailable from the bakery’s regular offerings.Three weeks after its initial appearance on the state dinner, the presidential treat has been added to the bakery’s offerings since Wednesday.Hans Cake marketing official Lee So-hee told The Korea Herald Tuesday that the cake has seen a steady increase in sale for the past week since its launch.Triple Chocolate cake is on sale across 25 outlets of Hans Cake under the label of “2017 Cheong Wa Dae Korea-US summit dinner dessert.”(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)