PETA names Bong Joon-ho Person of the Year

ENTERTAINMENT

Director Bong Joon-ho speaks at a press conference in Seoul in May. (Yonhap)

“Okja” (Netflix)

PETA Asia, the Asian affiliate of international animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has selected director Bong Joon-ho as 2017’s Person of the Year, the group announced Monday.Bong’s latest film “Okja,” released on Netflix and in select theaters in June, draws on the tale of mountainside girl Mija and her best friend, the genetically-modified, docile super-pig Okja.The film competed at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival in May.“Through its playful ‘super-pig’ protagonist, Okja, and her loving guardian, Mija, Bong’s film shows viewers that, like humans, animals are individuals who have families and form friendships when given the chance, are capable of a wide range of emotions, and value their own lives,” PETA Asia said in a statement.“Bong Joon-ho’s bracingly realistic film puts a face and a name to the millions of animals slaughtered for food every year,” PETA Asia’s Vice President Jason Baker said in a statement.“PETA is honored to recognize this pioneering director for his compassionate heart, mind, and achievements for animals.”By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)