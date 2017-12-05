[Weather] Temperatures dip below zero nationwide; snow expected

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Temperatures on Tuesday morning dropped below zero degrees nationwide, except on Jeju Island, recording minus 7.8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 10.9 C in Jecheon, minus 5.6 C in Iksan, minus 13 C in Chuncheon, minus 5 C in Daegu and minus 2 C in Busan.The cold snap will continue throughout the day, as daytime highs are set to range between minus 1 C to 6 C, lower than the average mercury of December.A strong cold front will bring snow of 1 to 3 centimeters in Jeolla Province by midday, and the snowstorm will expand to Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces in the afternoon.Seoul is expected to see 1 to 3 centimeters of snowfall and the southern parts of Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces will have up to 5 centimeters of snow. The snowy weather will continue until Thursday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)