[Weather] Temperatures dip below zero nationwide; snow expected

  • Published : Dec 5, 2017 - 09:44
  • Updated : Dec 5, 2017 - 09:44
Temperatures on Tuesday morning dropped below zero degrees nationwide, except on Jeju Island, recording minus 7.8 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 10.9 C in Jecheon, minus 5.6 C in Iksan, minus 13 C in Chuncheon, minus 5 C in Daegu and minus 2 C in Busan.

The cold snap will continue throughout the day, as daytime highs are set to range between minus 1 C to 6 C, lower than the average mercury of December.


 
(Yonhap)

A strong cold front will bring snow of 1 to 3 centimeters in Jeolla Province by midday, and the snowstorm will expand to Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces in the afternoon.

Seoul is expected to see 1 to 3 centimeters of snowfall and the southern parts of Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces will have up to 5 centimeters of snow. The snowy weather will continue until Thursday.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

