[Weather] Temperatures dip below zero nationwide; snow expected

The cold snap will continue throughout the day, as daytime highs are set to range between minus 1 C to 6 C, lower than the average mercury of December.
|(Yonhap)
A strong cold front will bring snow of 1 to 3 centimeters in Jeolla Province by midday, and the snowstorm will expand to Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces in the afternoon.
Seoul is expected to see 1 to 3 centimeters of snowfall and the southern parts of Gyeonggi and Chungcheong provinces will have up to 5 centimeters of snow. The snowy weather will continue until Thursday.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)