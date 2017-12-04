[Global Finance Awards] Mirae Asset continues to expand global network

Stepping up its pace to strengthen its growth engine, Mire Asset has been expanding further into overseas markets, strengthening operational competitiveness through its global offices, entering into new markets through the acquisition of international management companies and securing more assets by expanding alternative investment fields, the company said.
|Mirae Asset’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea (Mirae Asset)
Beyond managing equity funds, Mirae Asset’s portfolio also extends to bonds, financial engineering, exchange traded funds, real estate, private equity funds and social overhead capital. The company says it is responsible for contributing to the Korean capital market by providing various products that protect customer assets and generate stable profits, as well as becoming pioneers in the field of alternative financing.
The firm, which started its overseas operations with the establishment of its Hong Kong affiliate in 2003, then launched its “Mirae Asset Asia Pacific Star Fund,” the company’s first overseas investment fund, in 2005.
Since establishing its presence in Hong Kong, the company has gone on to establish subsidiaries across the globe, including India, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. The finance firm has also been increasing its global operations by acquiring asset management firms in Taiwan, Canada and Australia.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)