US reiterates denuclearization as precondition for talks with NK

|North Korea test-fires its new "Hwasong-15" missile on Nov. 29. (Yonhap)
“It is not enough for (North Korea) to stop its program where it is today,” US State Department spokesperson Katina Adams told Voice of America on Monday.
“We do not see any signs that North Korea is willing or interested to engage in credible talks on denuclearization at this stage. North Korea must be prepared to come to the table ready to chart a course to cease and roll back its nuclear weapons program,” she said.
Adams’ remarks address a series of recent Russian media reports claiming Pyongyang was ready to resume talks with the US on security issues -- with strings attached.
“We met with Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea,” Vitaly Pashin, a member of the Russian legislature told state-run media Interfax. Pashin was part of a delegation of Russian legislators that were dispatched to the North on Nov. 27, according to media reports.
“He said North Korea is ready to sit down at the negotiating table,” he said, adding that Pyongyang also stressed the US must recognize the reclusive state as a nuclear power to conduct negotiations.
In 2003, North Korea officially withdrew from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which defines nuclear weapon states and promotes peaceful use of nuclear energy, on US allegations it had launched an illegal enriched uranium weapons program.
Pyongyang has often said the goal of its weapons program was to achieve a “balance of power” with the US. Last month, its state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmin said Pyongyang may consider abandoning its decadeslong nuclear drive if the US gives up its nuclear weapons first.
In a separate interview with another Russian media Tass, Pashin said the North also wants Russia to be a key participant at the negotiating table between Pyongyang and Washington.
“North Korea is currently ready to conduct negotiations with the US with the participation of Russia as a third party,” he said.
According to Pashin, the North Korean leadership said its country is regularly exposed to “external aggression on the part of the US” and were forced to test-fire its latest missile, which demonstrated “ability to strike at any territory of America.”
“(North Korea’s missile test on Nov. 29) is the first missile launch since the last one carried out by North Korea on Sept. 15. Since then, Pyongyang had refrained from military provocations for 75 days awaiting reciprocal steps from the US, which, instead of meeting (North Korea) halfway, announced large-scale surprise military drills,” he added.
Pashin’s comments are in line with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s criticism of the US military drills deliberately pushing North Korea to launch provocations and continue pursuing nuclear weapons program.
South Korea and the US kicked-off a five-day joint air force drill Monday involving more than 230 aircraft and around 12,000 personnel, mere days following the North’s latest missile test. North Korea views the regular exercises as a dress rehearsal for invasion, although the allies insist they are defensive in nature.
Pyongyang launched what experts saw as a new type of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 29, which reached an altitude of about 4,475 kilometers and flew 950 kilometers for 53 minutes. It is thought to be capable of striking the US mainland if launched at a standard trajectory.
During North Korea’s 75-day in military provocations, the US hinted its willingness to establish a solid dialogue channel with the North, with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson claiming it holds multiple communication lines with the communist country.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)