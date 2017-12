NATIONAL

Rescue dog "Cheondoong." (Yonhap)

A rescue dog named “Cheondoong,” which is Korean for thunder, will retire Tuesday, Busan Fire Department said. The department will hold a ceremony to commemorate Cheondoong’s contribution to rescue operations.Over the last six years Cheondoong, the 9-year-old golden retriever, was called to over 180 accidents saving the lives of 12 people, including a woman who got lost in Ahopsan Mountain in 2015.Cheondoong has been adopted by a rescue dog instructor Hyun Kwang-sub, who trained his replacement “Yeongwoong.” The 3-year-old German shepherd will take over Cheondoong’s position from Tuesday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)