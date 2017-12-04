[Global Finance Awards] Hyundai Card keeps ahead of digital age with vertical card design

“Throughout the early stages of the digital era, horizontal format has been the norm for most display units ranging from televisions, theater screens and personal computer monitors,” said an official of the credit service provider.
“But with the advancement of digital technology, devices have quickly evolved into small, portable shapes and have consequently adopted a vertical display method, which makes it easier for users to handle in everyday life.”
|Hyundai Card‘s full vertical shape plates. (Hyundai Card)
Under the new card design, typical details such as the serial number and brand logo were moved to the backside, while the front was designed to underline the key features of individual credit service.
Hyundai Card‘s signature solid color design has been intensified, with a vivid blue applied to the popular M series and a contrasting orange to the X series.
Related props such as envelopes, guide books, application forms, and sales promotion leaflets were also renewed in line with the innovative vertical card shape, officials added.
“For a credit card service operator, its card plate is a symbol of corporate identity, as well as a connecting medium with its customers,” said the official.
“Our new vertical plate embraces the business paradigm in a digital era and the future vision of Hyundai Card.”
|Frame By’s smartphone cases, exclusively designed for vertical card plates. (Hyundai Card)
In an effort to boost synergy, the company also presented vertical-shaped smartphone cases, manufactured by one of the players occupying Hyundai Card’s shared office for startups.
Frame By, a one-person design office which joined Hyundai Card Studio Black in January this year, developed a card-holding smartphone case exclusively designed for vertical cards. The design allows the user easy storage of credit cards while providing a firm lock system to prevent cards from slipping out, according to officials.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)