NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in his 80s jumped in front a subway train in an apparent suicide and was killed Monday.The incident took place Monday morning at Joongang Station of Subway Line No. 4 in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. Police are investigating the case.Many people have called for the installation of platform gates at the station, as two similar incidents took place earlier this year in August.By Im Eun-byel (silvertstar@heraldcorp.com)