Shaman found guilty in ritualistic sexual harassment

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 3, 2017 - 17:31
  • Updated : Dec 3, 2017 - 17:31
A shaman indicted for sexually harassing a woman was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, Sunday.

According to the Busan District Court, the victim, in her 20s, had been sick without a specific reason. She met with the shaman, or “mudang” in Korean, thought to be able to communicate with the spirit world.

The victim and shaman performed a ritual involving dancing and screaming. During the ritual, the shaman suddenly undressed the victim, ripping her clothes with a special knife, saying she had to get rid of a ghost.
 
(Yonhap)

The victim, who had not been notified of such a process, felt she was being sexually harassed, as many other watched.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

