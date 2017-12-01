IYF signs pact with Tagum City, offers programs at ASEAN Scout Jamboree

WORLD

IYF founder Pastor Park Ock-soo (right in front) attends the opening ceremony of the sixth ASEAN Scout Jamboree (IYF)

The IYF signs a memorandum of understanding with Tagum City of the Philippines, on Nov. 28th to jointly tackle the drug addiction problems. (IYF)

The International Youth Fellowship is providing character education and other related programs for the participants of the sixth ASEAN Scout Jamboree held in Tagum City in Davao del Norte of the Philippines.The jamboree, which began on Monday and runs until Saturday, features a variety of programs such as classical music concerts, world cultural dances and lectures by IYF founder Pastor Park Ock-soo.The IYF joined the ASEAN Scout Jamboree at the request of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines President Wendel E. Avisado. For the event, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding in April this year.At the welcome reception on Monday, Park received a thank-you letter for contributing to the jamboree.On Tuesday (local time), the IYF signed a pact with Tagum City to help tackle drug addiction problems. Tagum City is known as one of the best cities in the Philippines along with Cebu, but it is also famous for its large number of drug addicts.Mayor Allan L. Rellon, who met with Pastor Park at the jamboree event, said, “I thank the efforts of the IYF and Pastor Park Ock-soo working for the youth of the world.” Park said he has a plan for the youth in Tagum City and hopes to “continue to strengthen relations and do a lot of work together.”The latest edition of the ASEAN Scout Jamboree is a large-scale international youth event where 30,000 youths from 17 countries work together. Scout members from 11 members of Association of Southeast Asian Nations such as the Philippines and Indonesia are also attending the event.