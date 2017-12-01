President Moon to meet JSA troops over defection of N. Korean soldier

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in was set to meet with a group of South Korean and US soldiers guarding the border with North Korea to commend them for the way they handled the recent defection of a North Korean soldier through the heavily fortified border, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.



The meeting was set to start at Cheong Wa Dae at 2 p.m., involving several South Korean and US forces stationed at the Joint Security Area. JSA, also known as Panmunjom, is one of the very few places where South and North Korean troops stand face to face without a fence dividing them.





(Yonhap)

The already perilous area recently become a hotspot when a believed North Korean soldier defected to South Korea through a painted inter-Korean border at the JSA on Nov. 13.The North Korean was said to have suffered at least five gunshot wounds to the abdomen and other parts of his body. He was once in a critical condition while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Suwon, just south of Seoul, but is now said to be in stable condition. (Yonhap)