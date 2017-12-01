Air Force launches new wing to monitor N. Korea's nuke, missile activity

NATIONAL

South Korea's Air Force said Friday it has created a bigger airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance unit in response to growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.



The aviation intelligence wing is tasked with monitoring the North's related activities around the clock in close coordination with the United States. ISR assets operating on the peninsula.



It will also collect and analyze information related to the South Korean military's space operation, according to the Air Force.



South Korea has stepped up efforts to bolster its ISR capabilities, a key precondition for the push to regain the wartime operational control of its troops from the US.





F-35B stealth fighters of the U.S. Marine Corps train with South Korean F-15Ks on Aug. 31, 2017 in a photo provided by South Korea`s Air Force. (Yonhap)

It plans to introduce two RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicles next year under a 2014 contract with the US, with two more to arrive in 2019.The new Air Force wing will be in charge of operating the assets."Its main mission is the production of information and surveillance to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," said Col. Kang Yoon-seok, commander of the unit. "(We) will make all-out efforts to detect the indications of the enemy's attack and threat in advance by maintaining 24-hour ISR capabilities."The wing has replaced the 37th tactical intelligence squadron. (Yonhap)