Korea's exports up 9.6% in Nov. on memory chips

South Korea's exports rose 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier to mark the 13th consecutive monthly gain, fueled by strong demand for memory chips and machinery, government data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments came to $49.67 billion for November, up from $45.3 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Customs Service.
|(Yonhap)
The total value of exports in the first 11 months of this year hit a record high of $528.4 billion.
Exports for Asia's fourth-largest economy have been on a steady rise since November 2016, led by an upturn in oil prices and recovering global trade.
Imports also jumped 12.3 percent on-year to $41.83 billion last month.
South Korea's trade surplus came to $7.84 billion, marking 70 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports, the ministry said. (Yonhap)