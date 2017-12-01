Korea's exports up 9.6% in Nov. on memory chips

BUSINESS

South Korea's exports rose 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier to mark the 13th consecutive monthly gain, fueled by strong demand for memory chips and machinery, government data showed Friday.



Outbound shipments came to $49.67 billion for November, up from $45.3 billion a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Customs Service.





(Yonhap)

The total value of exports in the first 11 months of this year hit a record high of $528.4 billion.Exports for Asia's fourth-largest economy have been on a steady rise since November 2016, led by an upturn in oil prices and recovering global trade.Imports also jumped 12.3 percent on-year to $41.83 billion last month.South Korea's trade surplus came to $7.84 billion, marking 70 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports, the ministry said. (Yonhap)