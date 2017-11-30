Kia Motors’ Stinger shortlisted for 2018 North American Car of the Year

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Kia’s Stinger sports sedan has been shortlisted as one of three finalists for the 2018 North American Car of the Year, the company said Thursday.The other two finalists are Honda Motor’s Accord sedan and Toyota Motor’s Camry sedan.The final result will be announced at the Detroit motor show in January.Kia Motors’ Stinger is the sixth model of Hyundai Motor Group to be listed as a finalist for the award.The group’s luxury sedan Genesis was its first model to be among the finalists, followed by Hyundai Motor’s midsized sedan Sonata in 2011, Hyundai Motor’s Avante in 2012 and upgraded Genesis models in 2015 and 2017, the company added. Genesis and Avante won the awards in 2009 and 2012, respectively.