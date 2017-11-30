Mercedes-Benz bets on AMG models in Korea

BUSINESS

Mercedes-Benz said Thursday it sees big growth potential in South Korea's high-performance vehicle market as local customers respond to distinct products and services.



In a press conference held in Seoul to introduce a series of new models, Mercedes-Benz Korea President and Chief Executive Dimitris Psillakis said the German carmaker will provide "differentiated services" through its performance-based AMG models to meet the needs of customers in South Korea's rapidly growing performance car market.



This year has been a "very successful year" for Mercedes-Benz Korea and the company expects there is "more to come" next year in terms of sales of AMG models, the president told reporters after a press conference held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMG models.



To cement its leading position in the luxury performance car market in Korea, Mercedes-Benz has offered customers access to AMG lounges, and required its local repair and maintenance workers to take AMG service training programs at its service centers.





In this photo taken Nov. 30, 2017, Mercedes-Benz Korea President and CEO Dimitris Psillakis highlights the carmaker`s high-performance AMG vehicles in a press event held in Yeongdeungpo, southwestern Seoul, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMG models. (Yonhap)

In its latest efforts, the company has partnered with Samsung C&T Corp., an affiliate of Samsung Group, to allow its existing AMG and potential customers to experience a variety of AMG models on the group's speedway in Yongin, just south of Seoul, starting next year, the president said.Such efforts appear to help the carmaker reap tangible results.In the January-October period, Mercedes-Benz Korea sold 2,359 AMG models, jumping 34 percent from 1,760 a year earlier. The 10-month sales results have already surpassed the 2,057 AMG cars sold here for the whole of last year, according to the company.Globally, Mercedes-Benz expects to sell more than 100,000 AMG cars for the first time this year, helped by rising demand for the high-performance cars in Korea.The AMG models shown off Thursday include the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 4MATIC+ Long sedan and the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC compact SUV, which are both now available in Korea, as well as the Mercedes-AMG GT sports car, which will be launched early next year, the company said.In its fifth-biggest market of Korea, Mercedes-Benz has been offering an exclusive 50 units of the GLA 45 since September and another 50 units of the CLA four-door coupe since April in limited editions to celebrate the 50th year of AMG cars, it said.Helped by a growing appetite among Korean customers for luxury cars, the company sold 58,606 vehicles, including AMG models, in the first 10 months, up 30 percent from 44,994 units a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Exporters Association. (Yonhap)