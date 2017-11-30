Samsung Securities’ PB managers expand frontiers through field trips

BUSINESS

Private banking managers of Samsung Securities attend a presentation by Japanese discount shop operator Don Quijote. (Samsung Securities)

Private banking managers of Samsung Securities pose for a photo at the office of Japanese camera maker Canon. (Samsung Securities)

Field trips for Samsung Securities’ private banking managers, arranged by the fourth-largest securities firm in net worth in South Korea, have been the key to the PB managers’ deeper understanding of foreign investment destinations and their cultivation of investment opportunities, the firm said Thursday.The program dubbed “Samsung Securities Global Frontier” has made it easier for its private banking managers to get up-to-date issues in their investment destinations, it explained.For three days, 23 Samsung Securities‘ PB managers visited Japanese firms such as SMBC Nikko Securities, cosmetics firm Shiseido, camera maker Canon and discount store operator Don Quijote. This gave the participants a better understanding of how the Japanese domestic economy has picked up, according to Samsung Securities.This marked the fourth round of Global Frontier program that kicked off since November. Other than Japan, PB managers has since been on a field trip to Vietnam, China and the United States.About 40 percent of Samsung Securities’ PB managers are sent on the field trips, according to the firm. The cumulative rate of return for investors who bought offshore instruments this year reached 26.7 percent as of October.By Son Ji-hyoung