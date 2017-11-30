Korean crime film to open in 10 foreign regions

ENTERTAINMENT

The domestic crime flick "The Swindlers" will be released in 10 foreign regions, its local distributor said Thursday.



Beginning with Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, the film starring Hyunbin and Yoo Ji-tae will open in North America on Friday, Hong Kong and Macao next Thursday, and Taiwan on Dec. 22, Showbox said.



The film is also scheduled to open in Japan early next year, while discussions are under way for its release in the Philippines and Britain.





Hyun Bin (left), Yoo Ji-tae star in "The Swindlers." (Showbox)

In South Korea, it has stayed at the top of the box-office chart since it premiered Wednesday last week, with its cumulative number of views reaching 2.19 million as of Thursday, according to the Korean Film Council.The movie revolves around a team of scam artists and a corrupt prosecutor teaming up to track down a notorious fraudster for their own purposes. (Yonhap)