Mahindra partners with Uber for EV sales

BUSINESS

Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra has teamed up with Uber to expand sales of electric vehicles in India, the company’s office in Seoul said Wednesday.



The collaboration includes deploying hundreds of the vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad, and operating Mahindra’s electric vehicles -- the e2oPlus hatch and eVerito -- on the Uber platform there, it said.



Under the partnership, Uber drivers can purchase Mahindra electric vehicles at competitive prices and with attractive financing and insurance premiums, as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates.



The two companies will jointly work to set up a charging ecosystem across India. Mahindra is also a key financier for Uber’s driver partner through Mahindra Finance, it added.



By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)