[Photo] Camel is the new black

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Nov 29, 2017 - 15:36
  • Updated : Nov 29, 2017 - 15:43
Female celebrities pulled off a chic but relaxed look with camel coats at a fashion event.

Italian fashion house Max Mara held an exhibition named “Max Mara, Coats!” at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Tuesday.

Many of the stars at the scene donned camel-colored coats, the signature item of the brand.

Irene, a fashion model, showcased a unique style by wearing two coats at once. She wore one as a dress, slinging the other one back on her shoulders. 
 
Model Irene (Herald DB)

Actress Kim Ock-bin went bolder. She wore a see-through knit sweater underneath the coat. Her long necklace perfected the look. 

Actress Kim Ock-bin (Herald DB)

Apink’s Son Na-eun chose a different style by wearing a velvet suit, all in camel. The suit caught the eye of the public before, when Yoona wore it for a photo shoot with a fashion magazine. 

Actress Kim Ock-bin (Herald DB)

Here’s a look at the other stars from the event who showed the fashion world that camel is the new black. 

Celebrity Kim Na-young (Herald DB)
Actress Oh Yeon-seo (Herald DB)
Influencer Yoyo Cao (Herald DB)
Yoona of Girls' Generation (Herald DB)

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

