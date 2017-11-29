[Photo] Camel is the new black

LIFE&STYLE

Model Irene (Herald DB)

Actress Kim Ock-bin (Herald DB)

Celebrity Kim Na-young (Herald DB)

Actress Oh Yeon-seo (Herald DB)

Influencer Yoyo Cao (Herald DB)

Yoona of Girls' Generation (Herald DB)

Female celebrities pulled off a chic but relaxed look with camel coats at a fashion event.Italian fashion house Max Mara held an exhibition named “Max Mara, Coats!” at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Tuesday.Many of the stars at the scene donned camel-colored coats, the signature item of the brand.Irene, a fashion model, showcased a unique style by wearing two coats at once. She wore one as a dress, slinging the other one back on her shoulders.Actress Kim Ock-bin went bolder. She wore a see-through knit sweater underneath the coat. Her long necklace perfected the look.Apink’s Son Na-eun chose a different style by wearing a velvet suit, all in camel. The suit caught the eye of the public before, when Yoona wore it for a photo shoot with a fashion magazine.Here’s a look at the other stars from the event who showed the fashion world that camel is the new black.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)